Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes gave India a flying start but the pair of Labuschagne and Head quickly turned the tables.

Australia dominated Day 2 of the pink-ball Test against India, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne smashing half-centuries to lead the hosts to 191/4 at Tea, an 11-run lead. Labuschagne, who had been struggling looked ominous before falling to Nitish Kumar Reddy ending a partnership of 65 runs with Head.

Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes gave India a flying start but the pair of Labuschagne and Head quickly turned the tables. Despite efforts from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj Australia continued to build their lead.

Steve Smith joined Labuschagne on the field, as India changed tactics on Day 2, focusing on attacking the stumps. Australia's strong performance on Day 1 showed a clear response to their previous loss in Perth, with the team now in a position to level the series at 1-1.

The second Test has brought a new side to Australia, with a solid platform laid out for a potential victory in Adelaide. The Australian team, management, and fans are eager to see their team bounce back and secure a win after the disappointing loss in the previous match. The momentum is now in Australia's favor, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Test match.

Also read| 'It is not ideal....': Cheteshwar Pujara breaks down India's ineffective bowling performance on Day 1