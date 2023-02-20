IND vs AUS: Dravid finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's bad form, Rohit says this about India opener

File photo

India opener KL Rahul going through a lean patch in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and his bad form has raised questions over his inclusion in the playing XI in the Indian Test squad. India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday (Febraury 19) finally broke his silence over Rahul’s bad form after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that "there have been talks within the team" over the opener’s poor show with the bat.

Rahul has scored only 38 runs in three innings of Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. Commenting on Rahul's lean patch, Dravid told Star Sports, "I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well.”

On the other hand, Rohit said during the post-match conference, "Of late, there has been lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about lot of players. If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run.”

It is to be noted that the selectors have decided to retain Rahul for the final two Test matches against Australia but he has been sacked as Team India vice-captain.