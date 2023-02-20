Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS: Dravid finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's bad form, Rohit says this about India opener

India opener KL Rahul is going a through a lean patch these days and he has scored only 38 runs in three innings of Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Dravid finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's bad form, Rohit says this about India opener
File photo

India opener KL Rahul going through a lean patch in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and his bad form has raised questions over his inclusion in the playing XI in the Indian Test squad. India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday (Febraury 19) finally broke his silence over Rahul’s bad form after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that "there have been talks within the team" over the opener’s poor show with the bat.

Rahul has scored only 38 runs in three innings of Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. Commenting on Rahul's lean patch, Dravid told Star Sports, "I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well.”

On the other hand, Rohit said during the post-match conference, "Of late, there has been lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about lot of players. If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run.”

It is to be noted that the selectors have decided to retain Rahul for the final two Test matches against Australia but he has been sacked as Team India vice-captain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.