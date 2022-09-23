IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Umpires provide verdict on toss, know cutoff time for match to go ahead

Umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Nitin Menon during inspection

The umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Nitin Menon did the inspection for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Nagpur and they have decided to wait and do another inspection at 8:45 PM.

The cutoff time for the first ball to be bowled is 9:46 PM, meaning that if the first ball is not bowled before that, then the match will be abandoned.

The umpires told Murali Karthik that the area of concern at wide mid-on is soft and moving under foot and not safe for the players right now. They are still waiting for that. It is not drying as quickly as expected. They are still hopeful the ground staff can dry it up in time. The umpires are concerned about the safety of the players only. The next inspection is at 8:45 PM.

READ| IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Will overs be lost?

Listen in to what the umpires have to say about the possibility of play today.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wznhbQfmID September 23, 2022

Follow live updates of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I here.

More to follow...