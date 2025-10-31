IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Australia went 1-0 up in the T20I series after beating India by 4 wickets at the MCG. Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with a composed knock, while Josh Hazlewood’s early strikes kept India under pressure. Despite Abhishek Sharma’s 68, India fell short on a tricky pitch.

Australia achieved a convincing four-wicket win against India in the second T20 International held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), propelled by an exceptional bowling display from Josh Hazlewood and a powerful innings from captain Mitchell Marsh. This victory grants the home team a vital 1-0 advantage in the five-match series.

Mitchell Marsh, the Australian captain, won the toss and chose to bowl, a choice that was quickly validated by Hazlewood's stunning performance. The experienced pacer dismantled India's top order with remarkable accuracy, concluding his spell with impressive figures of 3 wickets for only 13 runs across four overs. He claimed the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, leaving India in a precarious position at 49/5.

Only a remarkable counter-attacking half-century from opener Abhishek Sharma (68 runs off 37 balls), along with a determined 35 from Harshit Rana, saved India from total collapse. Their partnership of 56 runs allowed India to recover to a modest yet fighting total of 125 all out in 18.4 overs.

In pursuit of the small target, Australia began their innings with aggression. Captain Mitchell Marsh set the tone, striking boundaries effortlessly to ensure the chase remained pressure-free. Although he was dismissed for a commanding 46 runs, the early momentum provided by Marsh and Travis Head (28) allowed Australia to comfortably reach the target in the 14th over, despite a late surge of wickets from India's spinners and pacers, including a two-wicket over from Jasprit Bumrah.

This clinical display underscored Australia's comprehensive strength, with Josh Hazlewood's opening spell establishing the foundation for their emphatic victory. India will now look to regroup before the third T20I, eager to level the series.

Also read| 'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I