IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?

The recent washout in Canberra was undoubtedly disappointing, but the true test now shifts to the weather over Melbourne. India's bright beginning could be eclipsed yet again if the rain doesn't ease up at the MCG.

Following the T20I match in Canberra between India and Australia that ended without a result due to rain, all eyes now turn to Melbourne — though relief seems distant. As both teams gear up for the second T20I at the renowned MCG, the looming threat of rain keeps fans on edge, fearing that the weather might once again overshadow the game.

The series opener at Manuka Oval in Canberra began with excitement. India’s top order came out firing, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill setting a brisk pace. Gill was in exceptional form, scoring an unbeaten 37 off just 20 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav, eager to regain his form, contributed a stylish 39 not out from 24 deliveries. Their partnership had India on track for a strong total before ominous clouds rolled in, leading to an unexpected and disappointing end to the match.

This interruption was particularly frustrating, as it had all the elements of a thrilling high-scoring encounter, especially with India bringing their aggressive batting style from the Asia Cup 2025. The washout has left both teams and the thousands of hopeful fans yearning for a genuine contest under the lights of the MCG.

Will rain play spoilsport at MCG?

The unpredictable weather in Melbourne could again play a crucial role on Friday. According to AccuWeather, the city is likely to remain overcast for most of the day, with scattered showers posing a risk to the match. The highest likelihood of rain, approximately 66%, is forecasted for 6 PM local time, decreasing to 49% by 7 PM. Later in the evening, between 8 PM and 11 PM, the chance of rain drops further to about 13%.

With the match scheduled to commence at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST), there is still a significant risk of rain interruptions. While a complete washout seems less probable, fans may need to prepare for a rain-affected game. However, if the rain continues or intensifies, the possibility of another abandoned match cannot be entirely dismissed.

