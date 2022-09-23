Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Match reduced to 8 overs per side, know all revised conditions here

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will resume at 9:30 PM, with the toss scheduled for 9:15 PM. Check all the revised playing conditions here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will resume at 9:30 PM, with the toss scheduled for 9:15 PM. The contest has been reduced to 8 overs per side, with 2 overs of powerplay and none of the bowlers being allowed to bowl more than 2 overs. 

Umpires Nitin Menon and K N Anantha Padmanabhan stated, "Although the conditions are not perfect, the toss will be at 9:15 PM IST, start at 9:30 PM. Eight overs per side, two overs of the powerplay and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs."

More to follow...

