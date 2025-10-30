IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

India and Australia clash in the 2nd T20I at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Find out when and where to watch IND vs AUS 2025 match live on TV and online. Check match time, streaming details, and broadcast channels for tomorrow’s India vs Australia T20 showdown.

In a swift response from Canberra, Team India is set to clash with Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series in Melbourne this Friday (October 31). The initial match at the Manuka Oval was canceled due to rain, leaving India eager to make their mark and build momentum after a 1-2 defeat in the One-Day Internationals segment of the tour.

Nevertheless, they can take solace in the positive signs of resurgence shown by captain and star middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was in fine form before the rain interrupted play.

Maintaining his position at No.3 from the Asia Cup 2025 last month, Suryakumar scored a fluent 39* off 24 balls before the weather halted the game. His partner, Shubman Gill, also looked impressive, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries.

Australia succeeded in dismissing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma early on. The home team will once again rely heavily on their leading bowler Josh Hazlewood at the MCG, facing a formidable Indian batting lineup.

Match Details

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: October 31, 7:15 PM LOCAL (1:45 PM IST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match between Australia and India will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be accessible via the Jio Hotstar app and website. The toss for this match is scheduled for 1:15 PM IST.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Also read| Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result