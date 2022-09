IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM. BCCI had earlier tweeted about the same, confirming that the match had indeed been delayed. Umpires came out and did the inspection after which they decided the next inspection had to be done an hour later.

Update - Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 7 PM IST#INDvAUS September 23, 2022

More to follow...