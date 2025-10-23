FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide

Gold prices today: Drop continue for sixth straight day after Dhanteras, 24K gold slips by Rs 7690 in a week, check city wise here

Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face of Mahagathbandhan, RJD leader says...

Arjun Kapoor says 'keep seeking' to ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as he pens sweet birthday note for her

Meet IAS officer, son of a puncture repairman, who battled financial crisis, yet cleared UPSC on first attempt, he is...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s fir

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late, pretends he's on time

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide

Xavier Bartlett wreaked havoc in Adelaide. He first dismissed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, followed by Kohli for a duck. This was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hard-fought fifties from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and cameos from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in the back end push India to close on 264/9 after early setbacks against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India added 66 runs in the final 10 overs. The duo of Rana and Singh added vital 37 runs for the ninth wicket to push India towards a respectable total. India's opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, started the innings to build a stable partnership and give the visitors much-needed momentum after their loss in the series opener. 

Rohit Sharma struggled to put bat on ball off Josh Hazlewood, making zero runs in his first two overs. Rohit scored only six runs off his first 20 balls; the last time he scored fewer at the same point in his innings was five runs against South Africa in CWC 2019, six years ago.

Xavier Bartlett, playing his first match of the series, removed Gill for nine in the seventh over, and Virat Kohli joined Sharma on the crease. Bartlett, in the same over, removed Kohli for a duck lbw plumb in front of the wicket, and Shreyas Iyer joined Sharma in the middle.

Xavier Bartlett wreaked havoc in Adelaide. He first dismissed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, followed by Kohli for a duck. This was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches. India registered their third-lowest power-play score after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup as they finished on 29/2 with Sharma and Iyer on the crease.

Sharma took a single off Cooper Connolly's delivery in the 23rd over and brought up his half-century in style. It is his 59th half-century in the ODI format for India, and he completes it in 74 balls. Sharma also went past Sourav Ganguly as India's third-highest run getter in ODIs. The duo of Sharma and Iyer completed a 100-run stand for the second wicket in the 27th over. In the following over, Iyer also brought up his half-century in 67 balls.

Mitchell Marsh brought back Starc into the attack, and he delivered by removing Sharma after he slammed a hard-fought 73 runs off 97 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, and Axar Patel joined Iyer in the middle.

Australia managed to crack India's resistance, with spinner Adam Zampa providing the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Shreyas Iyer for 61 and KL Rahul for 11. India seemed to be off track in the end as they struggled to build a strong partnership. Bartlett got his third wicket of the day as he removed Washington Sundar for 12 runs off 14 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Patel in the middle. Zampa gave India a double blow in the 45th over, removing Patel and Reddy for 44 and eight respectively.

Harshit Rana took on Zampa in his final over of the innings, smashing him for 16 runs. Zampa finished his spell with four scalps under his belt.

Brief score: India 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60). Vs Australia.

READ | Watch: After registering first back-to-back ODI ducks, Virat Kohli's heartbreaking reaction to Adelaide crowd goes viral, sparks retirement talks

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase of...'
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase...'
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to wa
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics and Taiwan as she takes over ...
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics, Taiwan as she..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE