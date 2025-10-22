IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?

India vs Australia 2025: India aims to recover and equal the series in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Their impressive eight-match winning streak was unexpectedly halted in the opening match.

India's impressive run of eight consecutive ODI victories came to an end with a seven-wicket loss in the opening match of this series. This match also marked Shubman Gill's debut as captain in this format, alongside the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Given these circumstances, the Indian team will be eager to bounce back in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The first ODI faced interruptions due to rain, which shortened the match to 26 overs per side. Unfortunately, Rohit, Kohli, and Shubman Gill were all dismissed before the initial rain break, leaving the Indian top order keen to rectify their performance. Although there is currently no rain forecast for Adelaide on match day, South Australia, where the city is located, is expected to experience strong winds and lightning in the days leading up to the game.

This time, the focus will be on India's top order. With Rohit and Kohli returning to ODIs, both are eager to make a significant impact, while Gill, still adjusting to his captaincy role, will aim to lead with assurance following a challenging start. India's squad boasts a blend of seasoned players and youthful vigor, with talents like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy poised to leave their mark soon.

On the other hand, Australia enters the match with momentum. Mitchell Marsh's leadership in the first game was commendable, and his bowlers, particularly Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, maintained a tight grip on the game. Australia will be looking to clinch the series in Adelaide rather than pushing it to a deciding match in Sydney.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI being played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval stadium.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live online in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

