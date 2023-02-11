Search icon
IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Shami races ahead of Kohli, Rahul, Yuvraj to set this unique batting record in Test cricket

With 25 sixes, India pacer Mohammed Shami raced ahead of Virat Kohli, who has hit only 24 sixes in Test cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Shami races ahead of Kohli, Rahul, Yuvraj to set this unique batting record in Test cricket
File photo

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami hit three sixes in the first innings of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur to take his tally of sixes in Test cricket to 25.

With 25 sixes, Shami raced ahead of Virat Kohli, who has hit only 24 sixes in Test cricket. Shami also overtook Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh, who have hit 22 sixes in Test cricket during their entire career. India opener KL Rahul is also behind Shami in terms of sixes in Test cricket as Rahul has hit only 17 sixes so far in the longest format of the game.

Shami hit his first six today in the  125th over when he slog swept Aussue spinner Murphy over mid-wicket. He later hit consecutive sixes of Murphy in the 131st over. 

With those three sixes of Murphy, Shami succeeded in going past Virat Kohli's tally of sixes in Test cricket. Shami was dismissed was Murphy when he top-edged a delivery by the Australian spinner. Murphy was the pick of Australian bowlers as he claimed 7 wickets.

