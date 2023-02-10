Search icon
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian skipper to set rare record with century vs Australia

Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century as India's skipper on Friday against Australia during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the first Indian captain to score centuries in all three formats of the game. By scoring his first Test century against Australia on Day 2 of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Test series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Rohit etched his name into the history books. This was only his third Test as Indian skipper and 46th overall, and by reaching the triple-figure mark, he achieved a milestone that even the legendary Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were unable to accomplish despite leading the side in more than 100 matches combined.

Rohit Sharma achieved his first ODI century as Indian captain against Sri Lanka on December 13, 2017 in Mohali. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit led the side to victory, remaining unbeaten on 208. His only T20I century as Indian captain was also against Sri Lanka, which he scored on December 22, 2017 in Indore, with a remarkable 118.

This was his ninth Test century and eighth at home, and the first as a captain since he assumed the responsibility from Virat Kohli last year. With this feat, he joined the ranks of Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis, and Tillakaratne Dilshan to become the fourth batter to score centuries across formats while captaining his team.

India has managed to keep Australia at bay and take a crucial lead in the first innings, thanks to Rohit Sharma's outstanding performance with the bat.

