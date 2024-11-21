India comes into the series following a disappointing whitewash against New Zealand at home.

It is time for the highly anticipated Test series of the year between India and Australia, which will kick off on Friday in Perth. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is currently on paternity leave. Bumrah, speaking to the press on Thursday, confirmed that the playing XI has been finalized and will be announced during the toss.

The defeat against New Zealand dealt a significant blow to India's chances in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The loss against the Black Caps resulted in India dropping to the second position on the WTC table. Only a 4-0 victory in Australia can secure India a spot in the final without relying on the outcomes of other nations.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Optus Stadium in Perth is designed to favor fast bowlers, which should come as no surprise. Unlike traditional pitches, Optus Stadium uses a drop-in pitch that is prepared off-site before being installed at the venue. This unique feature allows for flexibility in pitch conditions, enabling spin bowlers to also have an impact on the game.

Weather Report

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 0 percent chance of rain on Day 1. However, humidity is expected to rise above 70 percent in the early hours of Friday, which could potentially affect the forecast. On Day 3, there is a 25 percent chance of rain, but it is not expected to significantly impact the events.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khwaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

