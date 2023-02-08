IND vs AUS 1st Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Australia will have revenge on their minds when they take the field for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February 9. Team India has held the trophy since 2016/17, having won three consecutive series. Furthermore, India made history in 2021 by claiming their second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia.

Pat Cummins and Co. are cognizant of the fact that this could be a golden opportunity for them to secure a rare Test series victory in India. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, India will be without their prolific wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who has been a major contributor to India's success in Test cricket in recent years. The likes of Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon will be pivotal to Australia's chances of success.

Even though playing in advantageous home conditions is likely to give India an edge in their quest to defeat the world's top-ranked Test team, there are a few selection dilemmas that need to be addressed before they take the field against the Baggy Greens in Nagpur on Thursday morning. With the stakes high, India will need to make sure they have the right combination of players to ensure a successful outcome.

As the first Test match between India and Australia approaches, here is everything you need to know to stay up to date on the action.

Match Details

India vs Australia

Date and Time: 9th February 2023, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, India

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Weather report

The temperature is expected to remain around 23°C on matchdays, with 42% humidity and a wind speed of 5 km/hr. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for play.

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Pitch report

The pitch at Nagpur is no different from the typical subcontinental wicket, where batting is relatively easy in the early stages of the match and spinners tend to dominate as the game progresses. The VCA Stadium in Nagpur has hosted six Test matches to date, with India emerging victorious in four, drawing one, and suffering a single defeat against South Africa.

Live Streaming details

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS predicted playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head

