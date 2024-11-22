Replays showed two distinct noises as the ball passed Rahul's bat. While Snicko detected a spike, it was unclear whether the sound originated from the ball brushing the bat or from contact with the pad.

The highly anticipated India tour of Australia in 2024-25 got off to a disastrous start for Jasprit Bumrah's men. By the end of the first session on Day 1 of the Perth Test, four batters had been dismissed for a mere 51 runs. To compound India's troubles, KL Rahul's controversial dismissal via a Decision Review System (DRS) call became the focal point of the early drama, overturning the on-field umpire's decision of not out.

The first setback occurred in just the third over when Yashasvi Jaiswal, while attempting a drive outside off, edged a delivery with extra bounce straight to debutant Nathan McSweeney in the gully region. The departure of the young opener set the tone for a tumultuous morning.

KL Rahul, determined to stabilize the innings, displayed resilience as he spent valuable time at the crease, judiciously leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. However, the procession of wickets continued as Devdutt Padikkal, who had looked solid until then, fell victim to a spectacular delivery from Josh Hazlewood, edging the ball to the keeper.

Veteran batsman Virat Kohli then entered the fray and started confidently, employing his trademark defense and backfoot punches to counter the Australian attack. However, Hazlewood struck again with a fiery delivery that caught Kohli's gloves and looped to first slip, plunging India into deep trouble.

The moment of controversy arose in the 23rd over of India's innings. A delivery from Hazlewood angled across the off-stump, prompting a defensive shot from Rahul. A loud appeal for caught behind followed, but umpire Richard Illingworth remained unmoved. Australia promptly called for a DRS review.

"His pad and bat are not together at that point in time as the ball passes.



"It's (bat hitting pad) after, in fact, the ball passes the edge. Does Snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad?



Replays showed two distinct noises as the ball passed Rahul's bat. While Snicko detected a spike, it was unclear whether the sound originated from the ball brushing the bat or from contact with the pad.

Despite the ambiguity, the third umpire made the decision to overturn the on-field call, ultimately ruling Rahul out. The opener, clearly frustrated, made his way back to the pavilion, shaking his head in disbelief. This decision has sparked intense debates among fans and experts alike, with many questioning the reliance on inconclusive evidence in crucial moments of the game.

