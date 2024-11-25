Leading the charge for India were bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who each claimed three wickets.

In a dominant display of skill and determination, India emerged victorious over Australia in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth. India posted a formidable total of 487/6 declared in their second innings, setting a challenging target of 534 for Australia to chase. The Australian team, however, struggled to keep up with the pace of the game, losing wickets at regular intervals and ultimately falling short by 295 runs.

Leading the charge for India were bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who each claimed three wickets, while Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana contributed with two wickets apiece. Despite the strong bowling performance from India, Travis Head stood out for Australia with a commendable knock of 89 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey also made valuable contributions with scores of 47 and 36 respectively.

With this impressive victory, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for an exciting battle in the upcoming matches.

