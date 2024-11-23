Bumrah's 5-wicket haul in the Test match pushed Australia onto the back foot, marking his 11th fifer overall and second in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased his superstar status in the Perth Test against Australia, delivering a remarkable performance. Not only did he excel with the ball, but he also took on the added responsibility of captaincy with great leadership.

Bumrah's 5-wicket haul in the Test match pushed Australia onto the back foot, marking his 11th fifer overall and second in Australia. His hostile bowling left the home side struggling on both Day 1 and Day 2, reminiscent of his impressive performance during the MCG Test in 2018 where he took 6 wickets to secure a victory for India.

The carnage began with Bumrah dismissing the Aussie openers, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, followed by the crucial wicket of Steve Smith for a first-ball duck. He continued his dominance by removing opposition captain Pat Cummins and Alex Carey on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively, to complete his fifer.

With this latest achievement, Bumrah has equaled the record set by legendary bowler Kapil Dev for the most fifers in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), both achieving this remarkable feat seven times. Other notable bowlers in this elite list include Zaheer Khan and former spinner B. Chandrasekhar, each with six five-wicket hauls in SENA countries.

