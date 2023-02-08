Search icon
IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia Test match in Nagpur

IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IND vs AUS 1st Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to commence on February 9th in Nagpur. Four Test matches will be played as part of this tour, with Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad serving as the other three venues. This highly anticipated series promises to be an exciting affair, with both teams vying for the prestigious trophy.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian squad, while Pat Cummins will lead the Australian side in this series. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammad Shami are key players from the Indian camp, while Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, and David Warner are integral members of the Australian team. 

Australia currently sits atop the ICC Men's Test rankings, with India in second place. These two sides have faced off in 102 matches in this format, with Australia emerging victorious in 43 of them, while India has won 30. This long-standing rivalry between two of the world's most powerful cricketing nations has been a source of excitement and anticipation for fans around the globe.

Match Details

India vs Australia

Date and Time: 9th February 2023, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, India

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs AUS 1st Test match

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

IND vs AUS 1st Test My Dream11 team

Alex Carey, Steven Smith (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Chateswar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj

