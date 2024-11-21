IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs New Australia.

Team India and Australia are gearing up to face off in the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy Showdown, with the series opener set to begin on November 22 at Optus Stadium in Perth. The tourists are aiming for their third consecutive Test series win on Australian soil, while the strong hosts are determined to put up a fierce fight to prevent the visitors from reclaiming the prestigious event.

In terms of team dynamics, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will be absent for the opening Test match due to the birth of his second child. Additionally, number three batsman Shubman Gill has been sidelined due to injuries. With a spot in the 2025 WTC Final on the line, the tourists must win at least four of the five matches. However, this task may prove challenging given the struggles of the Indian batting lineup.

On the other hand, Australia's top order appears inexperienced, and their hopes of avoiding another defeat rely on the performances of Smith, Head, and Labuschagne. The pace trio of Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood will be looking to exploit India's vulnerabilities and dominate the series opener.

Match Details

Australia vs India, 1st Test

Date & Time: Nov 22-Nov 26, 10:20 AM LOCAL (7:50 AM IST)

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers – Pat Cummins (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

