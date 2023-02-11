IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja shine as India register innings win over Australia, take 1-0 series lead

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India secured a resounding victory over Australia on Saturday, with a crushing innings and 132 run win at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, India's performance was bolstered by Ravindra Jadeja's 5/47, 2/34 and 70 runs, Axar Patel's 84 and 1/06, and R Ashwin's 31st 5-wicket haul in Test cricket.

After India had taken a commanding first-innings lead, R Ashwin struck in his very first over (the second over of the Australian innings), dismissing Usman Khawaja with ease. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli dropped an easy chance off David Warner, denying Ashwin a second wicket. However, India did not have to wait long for their next breakthrough, as Ravindra Jadeja continued his remarkable comeback with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

An all-round match-winning performance to mark a memorable return! @imjadeja becomes the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win by an innings & 132 runs



Scorecard

The presence of Steve Smith and David Warner at the crease was a promising sign for Australia, but rarely have the two experienced cricketers faced such a daunting challenge. With world-class spinners on a deteriorating pitch, the duo had their work cut out for them on the third afternoon of the Nagpur Test.

Ashwin delivered a stunning ball that caught David Warner's inside edge, resulting in a plumb LBW. Warner chose to review, but the replays showed that the ball would have hit the leg stump on the umpire's call. Australia were three down, with Steve Smith left to bat alongside Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, and the tail.

Renshaw had been controversially added to the Australian XI, replacing the in-form Travis Head. After a golden duck in the first innings, Renshaw could only manage two runs before being sent back by the masterful Ashwin. The Indian bowler wasn't done yet, and he quickly trapped Handscomb lbw, leaving Australia in a precarious position.

Ashwin was in top form when he dismissed Alex Carey, equaling Anil Kumble's record of 25 five-wicket hauls in India. Both Kumble and Ashwin have now achieved this remarkable feat in India, with Kumble having 36 five-wicket hauls in Tests and Ashwin having reached the milestone on 31 occasions.

Axar Patel had gone wicketless in the first innings, but his luck changed in the second. With Australia on the brink of an innings defeat, Axar Patel struck, dismissing debutant Todd Murphy and giving India a glimmer of hope.

Mohammad Shami then dismissed Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland, bowling out the visitors for a meager 91 runs and securing a decisive victory for his team by an innings and 132 runs.

India and Australia will face off in the second Test of their four-match series in Delhi on February 17th.

Brief Scores

Australia 1st innings: 177 and 2nd innings: 91 all out in 32.3 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 5/37).

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124)

