IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Possible Playing XI, live streaming, match timings and more

CRICKET
Ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Australia, take a look at the possible Playing XI of both sides, details of live streaming, match timings, and other important information.
The 5-match T20I series between India and Australia is all set to commence on Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra. After losing the ODI series 2-1 to the home side, the Men in Blue will look to make a strong comeback. Unlike the ODI team, the T20I format of Team India is led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as his deputy. However, choosing the Playing XI will not be an easy task for the skipper and the team management, as several big names are missing from the squad. Ahead of the high-voltage 1st T20I in Canberra, let us take a look at some of the important information, such as details about live streaming, match timings, venues, and much more.
The first match of the 5-match series can be watched in India on the Star Sports Network in English and Hindi. Apart from this, for online users, the match can be viewed on the JioHotstar app in several other Indian languages.
The toss for all matches will be held at 1:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the match will begin at 1:45 pm IST.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Tanveer Sangha, and Xavier Bartlett.
Total Matches Played - 32
IND Won - 20
AUS Won - 11
No Result - 1