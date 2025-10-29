IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

ndia’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is closing in on a major T20I milestone ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia in Canberra. The star bowler is just steps away from joining an elite list of Indian bowlers topped by Arshdeep Singh.

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is set to spearhead the Indian bowling lineup in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, commencing this Wednesday. In the series opener scheduled in Canberra, Bumrah stands on the brink of making history. Should he secure 4 wickets in this match, he will reach the remarkable milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is, thus becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve 100 wickets across all formats.

Currently, Arshdeep leads the Indian bowlers with 101 T20I wickets from 65 matches, closely followed by Hardik Pandya with 98 wickets. As of now, Bumrah has claimed 96 wickets in 75 T20Is. His overall record includes 226 wickets from 50 Test matches and 149 wickets from 89 ODIs.

Globally, only four bowlers have reached the 100-wicket mark across formats: Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Tim Southee concluded his career with an impressive tally of 391 wickets in Tests, 221 in ODIs, and 164 in T20Is. Meanwhile, Malinga amassed 101 wickets in Tests and 338 in ODIs. Shakib, who last played for Bangladesh last year, has recorded 246 wickets in Tests, 317 in ODIs, and 149 in T20Is, while Shaheen has taken 121, 131, and 119 wickets across the three formats.

If Bumrah manages to outpace Arshdeep by six wickets in this series, he will also claim the title of the highest wicket-taker in the T20 format.

The match at Manuka Oval marks a significant milestone for both teams as they gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026. With the game now in progress (following a rain delay), Bumrah's contribution will be crucial to India's efforts. His comeback to the T20I squad, particularly after being given a break during the ODI series, infuses the bowling lineup with invaluable experience and precision, paving the way for an exciting showdown in Australia.

