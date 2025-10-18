FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their much-awaited international return as India face Australia in Perth, but dark clouds threaten to spoil the spectacle. With rain looming large over the 1st ODI, fans brace for heartbreak as weather could decide the fate of the big clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?
Team India is sparing no effort in their preparations for the upcoming ODI against Australia, scheduled for October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The excitement is palpable – particularly with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making their highly anticipated return to international cricket after an extended hiatus. However, just a day prior to the significant match, it’s not the teams that are in the spotlight but rather the weather forecast, and unfortunately, it’s not for favorable reasons.

Perth weather report

As reported by AccuWeather, Perth is facing a 63 percent chance of rain this Sunday, with a 36 percent likelihood of showers coinciding with match hours. Although a total washout appears improbable at this point, frequent disruptions could hinder the game's rhythm, particularly affecting the batters who rely on consistency.

The uncertainty brought on by the weather has already sparked concern among fans on social media, who are eager to witness their favorite players in action. With both teams aiming to establish dominance in the series, rain could potentially play an unwelcome role in this matchup.

The crucial role of the toss

Should rain arrive early, it might postpone the planned toss at 8:30 AM IST. In cloudy conditions, the team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, taking advantage of Perth's historically bowler-friendly environment.

The pitch at Optus Stadium is recognized for its additional bounce and swing, especially during the first innings. This factor complicates matters for batters early in the game, which is another reason captains may opt to chase under the lights.

Australia's unbeaten streak

Australia enters the match with the confidence of an unblemished record at Optus Stadium in ODIs. The Australian team has played three ODIs here and emerged victorious in each. Conversely, Team India has yet to compete in an ODI at this venue, marking a fresh challenge for the visitors.

While this gives Australia a slight psychological advantage, India's current form and the return of key players like Kohli and Rohit could quickly balance the scales.

Also read| 'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

