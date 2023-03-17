IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja's heroic partnership guides hosts to five-wicket win in Mumbai

Image Source: Twitter

KL Rahul's unbeaten 75-run knock proved to be the match-winning performance that helped India chase down a challenging target of 189 runs in the first ODI against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Despite a shaky start and a top-order collapse, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) displayed remarkable resilience and skill to stitch together an unbeaten 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket, securing India's eighth successive ODI victory.

Under the able leadership of Hardik Pandya, India clinched a 5-wicket win and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Rahul's impressive performance was the highlight of the match, as he displayed exceptional technique and composure under pressure.

India found themselves in a precarious position at the start of their chase. Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill were all dismissed by the 11th over, leaving India struggling at 39 for 4. The Australian bowler, Mitchell Starc, was in top form and his fiery deliveries proved too much for the Indian batsmen. In fact, when he dismissed Kohli, he surpassed Mitchell Johnson to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Australia's international cricket history.

The Indian top-order's performance was lackluster on a pitch that offered some assistance to the seamers. Despite being in excellent form this year, Gill's innings was cut short by a careless shot, resulting in Starc's third wicket of the match. The Australian left-arm pacer had already dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav with his incisive bowling, leaving India in a precarious position.

Ishan Kishan, who was given a chance to play due to Rohit Sharma's family commitments, failed to impress yet again, falling to Marcus Stoinis. Although Kishan had scored a record-breaking double-century in an ODI in Bangladesh last year, his form has been dismal since then. This was a golden opportunity for Kishan to prove himself, but he squandered it with a poor score and an ill-advised decision to review a clear LBW.

KL Rahul, who was excluded from the Indian cricket team after the first two Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, made a comeback and joined forces with captain Hardik Pandya. Together, they added 44 runs in just 8 overs, providing some much-needed stability to the Indian innings after the early losses. Both players displayed their prowess by punishing the loose balls and taking their time in a low-scoring game.

However, the partnership was short-lived as Hardik Pandya fell victim to an excellent bouncer from Marcus Stoinis. The delivery was top-edged and caught by Cameron Green at deep backward square leg. Despite the setback, Rahul continued to play with determination and resilience, showcasing his skills as a top-order batsman.

Ravindra Jadeja, stepped up to the plate at No.7 when India was struggling at 83 for 5 in 19.2 overs. He teamed up with KL Rahul, and together they weathered the early storm to put India in control of the 189-run chase in the first ODI. Rahul, who completed his 13th ODI fifty off 73 deliveries, shifted gears and collected 17 runs off Adam Zampa's sixth over, bringing the hosts within touching distance of their eighth successive victory in ODIs.

In his first ODI as captain, Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl. Australia had fond memories of their last ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2020, where they won by 10 wickets thanks to hundreds from David Warner and Aaron Finch.

The Australian cricket team started off strong, with a score of 129 for 3 in 19.4 overs. However, they were quickly bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. The Indian bowlers were on fire, with Mohammed Shami leading the charge. He took 3 wickets for just 17 runs off 6 overs, making him almost unplayable. In his second spell of 3 overs, he got rid of Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis, showcasing brilliant bowling skills. Shami later revealed that he stuck to his plans on what he felt was a good surface to bat on, which paid off in the end.

Ravindra Jadeja also had a great day with the ball, picking up 2 wickets for 46 runs off his 9 overs. Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with 1 wicket. The Indian team's bowling attack was truly impressive, and they were able to restrict the Australian team to a low score.

