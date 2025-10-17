FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game
India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is during its Australia tour
India and Australia are all set to lock horns for the first One Day International (ODI) match, scheduled to be played on Sunday in Perth. Indian cricket fans are also awaiting the ODI series as it will also mark the return of legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after a hiatus of nearly 8 months. The opening game in the 3-match series will be played at the Optus Stadium on October 19. Team India will be playing under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who impressed with his leadership skills earlier this year in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ahead of the high-voltage Sunday game, let us take a look at some of the important details about the match.

 

IND vs AUS: Head-to-head stats in ODI

 

Total Matches Played - 152

AUS Won - 84

IND Won - 58

 

IND vs AUS: Possible Playing XI

 

India - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj.

 

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Short and Mitchell Owen.

 

IND vs AUS: Live Streaming

 

The upcoming ODI series between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports Network. For online viewers, it can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website. All the matches in the 3-match series will begin at 9 am IST (Indian Standard Time). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
