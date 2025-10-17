IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
CRICKET
The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.
India and Australia are all set to lock horns for the first One Day International (ODI) match, scheduled to be played on Sunday in Perth. Indian cricket fans are also awaiting the ODI series as it will also mark the return of legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after a hiatus of nearly 8 months. The opening game in the 3-match series will be played at the Optus Stadium on October 19. Team India will be playing under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who impressed with his leadership skills earlier this year in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ahead of the high-voltage Sunday game, let us take a look at some of the important details about the match.
Total Matches Played - 152
AUS Won - 84
IND Won - 58
India - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj.
Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Short and Mitchell Owen.
The upcoming ODI series between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports Network. For online viewers, it can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website. All the matches in the 3-match series will begin at 9 am IST (Indian Standard Time).