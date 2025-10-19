FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Highlights: India lose 1st ODI under Shubman Gill's captaincy, Australia win by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Highlights: Australia won the Perth ODI by 7 wickets and 29 balls to spare D/L. With this win, the home side take 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Highlights: India lose 1st ODI under Shubman Gill's captaincy, Australia win by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series
Australia beat India by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: The much-awaited 1st ODI between India and Australia was played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The match also marked the return of India legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the only format they are currently playing. However, Ro-Ko couldn't do any magic in the match and failed to churn out runs against the world champions. Australia won the 1st ODI in the 3-match series by 7 wickets and 29 balls to spare. With this win, the home side also take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Take a look at the detailed match report of the Perth ODI below.

Toss

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and opted to bowl first against the Men in Blue. Three players made their debut: Nitish Kumar Reddy for India and Mitchell Owen, and Matt Renshaw for the Aussies.

First Innings

Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, came out to bat, but the returning star batter got dismissed in the 3rd over at a score of just 8 runs. Later, another returning batter, Virat Kohli, gave away his wicket for a duck. Before the end of the first Powerplay, India had already lost three wickets, including skipper Shubman Gill. The match was stopped four times during the first innings, bringing the overs reduced to 26. For India, only Axar Patel and KL Rahul played hard-hitting innings. In the end, India posted 136 runs on board but the total was reduced to 131 as per D/L.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total, Australia's openers, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, came out to bat. After hitting a couple of boundaries in the first over, Travis was removed by Arshdeep Singh in the next one. However, Skipper hammered a couple of big maximums, bringing his team back into the game. For the third wicket partnership, Marsh and Josh Philippe added 50 runs on the board, nearly ending the hopes of Team India. However, Philippe's innings ended soon after this feat. In the end, Australia registered an easy win against India and clinched the game by 7 wickets with 29 balls to spare (DLS Method).

India and Australia will next lock horns on October 23 in Adelaide.

