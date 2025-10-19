IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131 despite India's 136

India’s innings was repeatedly interrupted by rain, forcing multiple reductions in the number of overs — from 50 to 35, then 32, and finally down to 26 overs per side. India finished at 136/9 in 26 overs.

Australia is set to chase a target of 131 runs in 26 overs against India, following the Shubman Gill-led team scoring 136 runs on Sunday, October 19, during the first ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth, all within the same number of overs. This adjustment comes as a result of the D/L method being implemented after several rain interruptions. Initially, the match was shortened to 49 overs, then further reduced to 35 overs before the second rain delay. A third stoppage led to the final reduction to 26 overs.

What caused the reduction in Australia's target?

In such scenarios, even if the chasing team is allotted the same number of overs, the D/L method factors in that they were batting, considering they had 50 overs to play, which allows them to preserve 10 wickets for a longer duration, ultimately resulting in an increased target for the chasing side.

However, this was not the situation for India, as they lost three wickets within the first nine overs, and the reduced overs worked in their favor following a batting collapse.

India struggled at the beginning of their innings but managed to capitalize on wickets towards the end, with Australia's bowlers showcasing dominance in the first innings of this ODI series. KL Rahul scored 38 runs, Axar Patel contributed 31, and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy added an unbeaten 19 runs, providing India's bowlers with a defendable total. Nevertheless, Australia remains the favorite, needing 131 runs off 26 overs.

