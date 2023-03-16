IND vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st ODI match in Mumbai

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team and Fantasy Tips

Following an enthralling Test series, India and Australia are now gearing up for the ODI format as they prepare for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. Australia has announced a formidable squad, featuring the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who are all set to take the field. With a well-balanced team, the Aussies are confident of their chances of defeating India.

On the other hand, the hosts are the favorites to win, despite the absence of captain Rohit Sharma in the first ODI. India boasts a strong batting unit, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli leading the charge. Both teams are eager to kick off the series with a victory, and a thrilling game awaits in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Chahal are all eager to showcase their attacking style of cricket. Additionally, Virat Kohli has been in excellent form during ODIs and is determined to build on his impressive Ahmedabad century from the last Test against Australia.

Team India calling Let’s go pic.twitter.com/rPMPr3INyC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 16, 2023

Match Details

India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: March 17th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (c), Shubman Gill (vc)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj

