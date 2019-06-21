IND vs AFG, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli may break another record of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

Breaking Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's records one at a time has become a habit for skipper Virat Kohli.

The ICC World Cup 2019 is no different where recently against Pakistan, Kohli got past Tendulkar to become the fastest to 11000 ODI runs. Now in India’s next match against Afghanistan, the batsman is not just set to break another record of the Master Blaster but also has an opportunity to bag another world record.

As of now, Kohli is just 104 runs away from reaching 20,000 international runs. If he attains the same against Afghanistan, he will be the 12th batsman to reach this landmark. He will also be the 3rd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs) to reach the milestone.

Kohli has 11020 runs in ODIs, 6613 in Tests and 2263 in T20Is.

However, Tendulkar does not alone hold this record, he shares it with West Indian legend Brian Lara. Both Tendulkar and Lara have taken 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs.

Kohli, on the other hand, has played only 415 innings so far – 131 in Tests, 222 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is. He will again beat Tendulkar and now Lara by a comprehensive margin.

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, who had taken 468 innings to get to the feat is third on the list.

Kohli will be looking to get to that three-figure mark which has eluded him in this World Cup so far.