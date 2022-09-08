IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli smashes 71st century, ends wait of 1021 days, watch epic celebration

Virat Kohli notches 71st international ton, maiden century in T20I format

Virat Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan, also his 71st international century, ending a wait of 3 years since his last ton. Even though the match against Afghanistan was inconsequential, Kohli was in no mood to slow down as he announced his comeback!

Watch:

Cricket is back to the normal.pic.twitter.com/htV6j3uk6P — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2022

