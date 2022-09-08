Search icon
IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli smashes 71st century, ends wait of 1021 days, watch epic celebration

Virat Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan, also his 71st international century, ending a wait of 3 years since his last ton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli notches 71st international ton, maiden century in T20I format

Virat Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan, also his 71st international century, ending a wait of 3 years since his last ton. Even though the match against Afghanistan was inconsequential, Kohli was in no mood to slow down as he announced his comeback!

Watch:

More to follow..

