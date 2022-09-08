IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli breaks silence after ending wait of 3 years, says 'I was shocked..'

Photo: IANS

At the Asia Cup 2022, India's Virat Kohli finally scored his first T20I century after a lengthy wait. Kohli batted through the whole game in Dubai, scoring 122 runs without being dismissed off in 61 deliveries with 12 fours and 6 sixes. In scoring his 71st international century, Kohli tied with Australia's batting great Ricky Ponting for the most in the history of the game.

In an interview with Sanjay Manjrekar after his century, Kohli discussed his stunning innings against Afghanistan. Additionally, the former Indian captain dedicated the century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

“I feel very blessed and grateful. Last two-and-a-half years have taught me a lot. I've put a lot of things in perspective. I was actually a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come anytime soon. But it's all god's blessing. I've been working hard, this was a moment which was very special for me and for the team as well,” said Kohli after his century, “It was an accumulation of a lot of things. When I came back to the team, they have been very open and helpful. There was a lot of stuff happening outside but they kept my perspective right. Also, my ring. In the celebration as well."

“You see me standing here right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who was standing right beside me through all these years, and that's Anushka (Sharma). This hundred is especially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well,” Kohli said.

Kohli had made a comeback to the Indian team in the Asia Cup this year after over a month-long break, which preceded an extended period of struggles with the bat. The 33-year-old batter had earlier revealed that he endured mental and physical exhaustion throughout the entire period, which prompted him to take a break from the game.

