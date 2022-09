IND vs AFG toss update: KL Rahul captains India in place of Rohit Sharma, 3 changes in playing XI

KL Rahul captains India, Men in Blue to bat first

IND vs AFG toss update: KL Rahul stepped out to captain Team India with Rohit Sharma rested, 3 changes in the playing XI; India to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit and Hardik Pandya have been rested, while Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik start.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi