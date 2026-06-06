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IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul tons power India to 368/3 at stumps on Day 1; Mohammad Safi takes 2 wickets for Afghanistan

India ended Day 1 in complete control after centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul powered the visitors to a commanding position against Afghanistan. Rishabh Pant added a fluent half-century, while Mohammad Safi was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers with two wickets.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul tons power India to 368/3 at stumps on Day 1; Mohammad Safi takes 2 wickets for Afghanistan
India posted a commanding 368/3 on Day 1 (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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India closed out the first day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in total control, posting 368 runs for the loss of just three wickets at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on June 6th. The home side’s dominance began early and never really let up, as KL Rahul’s fluent 100 and Shubman Gill’s composed, unbeaten 103 anchored the innings. 

Sai Sudharsan, who came into the match with plenty of attention after head coach Gautam Gambhir backed him, fully capitalized on the opportunity. His steady 81 provided perfect support for Rahul during the second wicket stand. Rishabh Pant also found some much-needed rhythm, reaching a brisk half-century that will boost his confidence after returning from injury. His attacking approach kept Afghanistan’s bowlers on their toes and pushed the scoring rate well into the evening session.

For the visitors, Mohammad Saleem Safi stood out as Afghanistan’s brightest spark, picking up two crucial wickets. Despite his perseverance, the rest of the bowling attack struggled to extract much from the pitch or the Indian batters. Ziaur Rahman Sharifi managed to remove KL Rahul just after he reached his century, but Afghanistan never truly looked threatening or in control during the day.

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India chose to bat first and made their intentions clear from the outset. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal got things moving steadily, until Jaiswal fell for 24—caught behind off Saleem’s bowling. After that early breakthrough, Rahul and Sudharsan steadied the innings and advanced to 96/1 before lunch, laying the foundation for a commanding total.

The Rahul-Sudharsan partnership looked set for even greater heights, stretching to 139 runs before Saleem ended Sudharsan’s innings at 81. Even so, there was no let-up from India. Shubman Gill came to the crease and quickly settled in, guiding India to 209/2 by tea. If Afghanistan hoped for a resurgence after the break, Rahul quickly dampened those ambitions, reaching his 12th Test hundred almost immediately after the interval. Drama struck the very next ball when Sharifi finally snared the opener, but that wicket barely slowed India’s scoring charge.

Gill and Rishabh Pant then picked up seamlessly, adding a stylish, unbeaten 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket. By stumps, Gill had moved effortlessly to 103*—his composure and timing making it look easy. Pant, aggressive as ever, was still there on 50 from 70 balls. Their partnership pushed India to a commanding position, underscoring the gap in class between the two sides on the day.

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