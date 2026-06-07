IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill creates history, becomes first player since Don Bradman to achieve rare batting feat

Shubman Gill etched his name into cricket history with a remarkable batting feat, becoming the first player since Sir Don Bradman to achieve a rare milestone. The Indian captain's sensational run of form continues to rewrite record books and underline his status as one of the game's premier batters.

Shubman Gill made history by scoring the 11th Test century of his career during the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The Indian captain achieved this milestone on Saturday (June 6) during the first day of the match, before being dismissed for 126 runs on the second day.

At just 26 years old, he has now recorded his 6th century in the longest format, less than a year after he first captained the national team in Test cricket. Gill has led India in only nine matches, yet he boasts an impressive batting record.

Shubman Gill Makes History

During his innings in his hometown, Gill also crossed the 1000-run mark as captain. The Indian skipper has batted 15 times while at the helm of the Test team, amassing 1076 runs at an average of 82.76, which includes six centuries and one half-century.

In the 149-year history of Test cricket, there have been 101 captains who have scored over 1000 runs, but only Don Bradman has a better average than Gill. In fact, no other captain has an average exceeding 70 with the bat.

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Here’s what the numbers look like for the best batting averages by Test captains who scored at least 1,000 runs:

Don Bradman’s record is just absurd. He played 38 innings as captain between 1936 and 1948, piling up 3,146 runs at a mind-blowing average of 101.51. He hit 14 centuries and 7 fifties.

Shubman Gill, an apparent future star for India, shows up here with 1,076 runs from 15 innings in 2025-2026. His average sits at 82.76, thanks to 6 hundreds and a fifty.

Kumar Sangakkara captained Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2011, scoring 1,601 runs in 26 innings at 69.6. He notched up 7 centuries and 4 fifties.

Steve Smith has been a force for Australia since 2014. He’s played 77 innings as captain, racking up 4,425 runs at 68.07 with 18 hundreds and 15 fifties.

Mahela Jayawardene led Sri Lanka from 2006 to 2013, chalking up 3,665 runs in 66 innings. He averaged 59.11, hitting 14 centuries and 10 fifties.

Overall, it took Gill 15 innings to reach 1000 runs as a captain in Test cricket, making it the joint third fastest in history (second among Indian captains), following Don Bradman (11), Wally Hammond (14), Sunil Gavaskar (14), Alastair Cook (14), Greg Chappell (15), Graham Gooch (15), and Steve Smith (15). He is the fastest Indian captain to achieve this milestone in terms of days, accomplishing it 351 days after his debut as captain in the longest format, surpassing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (402 days).

Gill also ranks third in terms of runs scored as captain after 15 innings, trailing only Bradman (1244 runs) and Graham Gooch (1094 runs).

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