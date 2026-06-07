IND vs AFG Test Day 2: Manav Suthar's 3/21 puts India on top as Afghanistan trail by 451 runs

Afghanistan finished Day 2 on 113/5, still trailing India by 451 runs in the one-off Test. Debutant Manav Suthar starred with the ball, picking up three wickets to put India firmly in control after the visitors posted a massive first-innings total.

Manav Suthar made quite the debut, teaming up with Prasidh Krishna to tear through Afghanistan’s top order in the final session. Suthar picked up wickets on both sides of the Tea break, and then wrapped up the day by sending Afsar back on the very last ball. Earlier, he got Abdul Malik before Tea and then dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, finishing with a tidy spell—three wickets for just 21 runs in nearly sixteen overs. Krishna did his part with two late strikes, picking off Sediqullah Atal and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Rahmat Shah stood out for Afghanistan, hanging in there for an unbeaten 43 from 81 balls. But honestly, they’ve still got a mountain to climb—451 runs behind in the first innings.

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India’s declaration came in the post-Lunch session after Washington Sundar notched his fifty. Sundar played a vital role after Lunch, staying unbeaten with a 68-ball 52 as India put up 564 for 8 in 127 overs. Saleem Safi was the lone bright spot for Afghanistan, picking up a five-wicket haul. He got Suthar on 28 and Siraj for 22, adding to his wickets earlier in the day. At Lunch, Suthar and Sundar were still at the crease, with India sitting pretty at 475 for 6.

The morning session saw India off to a flying start, but Afghanistan found their stride as the day went on. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi bowled Pant for 81, and Safi took four wickets by Day 2, removing Gill for 126 and Jurel for 19—backing up his solid performance from Day 1. Gill had a lucky escape earlier, too: Afghanistan didn’t review an obvious LBW, but replays showed he would’ve been out.

India had a near-perfect Day 1, ending at 368 for 3 in 85 overs. Gill won the toss, chose to bat, and the call turned out spot on. The team adjusted quickly after a busy T20 season, and apart from Jaiswal, every batter chipped in. KL Rahul and Gill hit centuries, Sudharsan and Pant grabbed fifties, and there were some strong partnerships throughout. The Indian batters worked through the heat to keep the scoreboard moving.

Afghanistan put up a fight early on. But by the final session, they looked out of ideas and didn’t even bother with the second new ball.

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