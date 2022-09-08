Search icon
IND vs AFG T20I: Dubai international stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

Know all the details about the pitch and weather conditions for the upcoming Asia cup game between India-Afghanistan which will be played in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan will take on each other on Thursday, September 8. Moreover, Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host the match. 

India are coming into this fixture after losing against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India scored 173 runs in twenty overs. Pakistan scored 174 runs and they went on to win the fixture by six wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to go all out against Afghanistan in their final encounter of the Super 4 stage to return home with a morale-boosring performance.

Afghanistan are coming into this fixture after losing against Pakistan on Wednesday. Afghanistan scored 129 runs in twenty overs. Pakistan scored 131 runs and they went on to win the fixture by one wicket.

Afghanistan will also be desperate for a win after a heartbreaking defeat to Pakistan. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be crucial to tackle a stacked Indian batting unit. Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been excellent with the bat and will be looking to punish a depleted Indian bowling attack on Thursday.

 

India vs Afghanistan weather forecast

The temperature will drop down to somewhere around 30 degrees Celsius at night in Dubai. There is no rainfall predicted throughout the course of the match. Humidity will be around 39 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 17km/h.

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

There isn’t much turn on-offer for the spinners but on the tacky surface, it is hard to score against them. The matches in the tournament itself have proved that the sides chasing have had a significant advantage in Dubai, therefore the captain who wins the toss may choose to field first.

