IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 43 to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

India and Afghanistan are set to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign with a highly anticipated match in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 20. Both teams have shown their strength by securing three impressive wins in the first round, setting the stage for an exciting showdown at Kensington Oval.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India has displayed dominance with three consecutive victories in the league stage. Despite a rain-induced washout in their last game against Canada, the team remains confident in their abilities. While concerns linger over the form of openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the management is expected to stick with the same starting eleven for the match against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, secured their spot in the Super 8 without much difficulty but faced a humbling 104-run defeat against West Indies in their final match. A strong performance against India is crucial for them to regain momentum. Although Afghanistan has yet to secure a victory in eight T20Is against India, their memorable tie in Bengaluru earlier this year serves as a reminder of their potential.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated IND vs AFG match is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is slated to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between IND and AFG live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The Barbados pitch has favored fast bowlers throughout this tournament. Batting first has proven to be advantageous at this venue, as the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses. Additionally, the pitch has displayed varying characteristics even within the same innings. A notable example of this was seen in the highly anticipated match between Australia and England, where both teams capitalized on the Powerplay, with Australia scoring 74 runs and England scoring 54 runs.

Weather report

According to weather.com, clouds are expected to hover over the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday, with minimal chances of rain disrupting the game. The temperature is forecasted to range between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

