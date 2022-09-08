IND vs AFG: Suryakumar Yadav hits no-look six, ball smashes into Team India's fridge, watch video

Suryakumar Yadav damages India's fridge with no-look six

Team India's final Asia Cup 2022 clash against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday may not have any relevance from the tournament's perspective as both the teams were already knocked out, however, they were eager to finish on a high.

Rohit Sharma was rested for the match, and KL Rahul-Virat Kohli opened for India after being asked to bat first. While the Indian opening pair added 119 runs for the first wicket, Rahul was dismissed after scoring 62 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav subsequently came out to bat and he didn't spend too much time on the crease but made his intentions clear from the first ball itself. SKY smashed a no-look six which went over the boundary rope and smashed directly into Team India's fridge, damaging the same.

However, the bowler Fareed Ahmad had the last laugh as he dismissed Yadav on the next ball, but it was a treat to watch the strike from SKY.

