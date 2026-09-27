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IND vs AFG quarter-final Asian Games 2026: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?

Defending champions India have never lost to Afghanistan in T20 cricket. Heavy rains are forecast for the match. Know what happens if the game is abandoned.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

IND vs AFG quarter-final Asian Games 2026: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?
Indian cricket team (Courtesy: X)
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    A significant rain threat looms over the second quarterfinal of the cricket tournament at the Asian Games on Monday, where defending champions India will face a depleted Afghanistan squad. The match is set to take place at Korogi Sports Park, yet weather forecasts are predicting showers throughout the day in the city. AccuWeather indicates a 97% chance of precipitation on Monday in Nisshin, casting uncertainty over both quarterfinal encounters. Pakistan will compete against Hong Kong, China in the first quarterfinal, preceding the India-Afghanistan matchup.

    The Pakistan-Hong Kong, China quarterfinal is scheduled to kick off at 9 AM local time, equivalent to 5:30 AM IST, while the India-Afghanistan game is timed for 1:30 PM local time, or 10 AM IST.

    According to AccuWeather forecasts, precipitation odds stand at 69% at 8 AM local time, escalating to 70% at 9 AM when the first quarterfinal is slated to begin. Rain probabilities remain at 49% at 10 AM (local), climb to 75% at 11 AM, and settle at 71% at noon.

    Precipitation probabilities decrease to 40% at 1 PM (local), the scheduled toss time for the India-Afghanistan encounter, while dropping further to 34% at 2 PM and 40% at 3 PM before rising slightly to 58% at 4 PM local time. The chances hold steady at 49% at 5 PM, 60% at 6 PM, and 49% at 7 PM local time.

    Should the weather force a washout of the matches, India and Pakistan will automatically advance from their respective quarterfinals on Monday, as they hold higher T20I rankings than their opponents.

    Based on ICC rankings, India rank first in T20Is, with Afghanistan positioned at 10th. Pakistan sit at sixth place, while Hong Kong, China occupy 24th position.

    Weather similarly disrupted the 2023 Asian Games final between India and Afghanistan, allowing India to claim the gold medal based on their superior ranking.

    Also read| IND vs WI: Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old ODI record

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