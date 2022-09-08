IND vs AFG predicted playing XI: Will Dinesh Karthik get a chance, or will Pant retain his place?

Who will Rohit go with for final match of Asia Cup 2022?

Ravindra Jadeja's injury has disrupted Team India's composition in such a manner that they have struggled for balance in both their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 games so far. Rohit Sharm's side takes on Afghanistan next, with the match a dead rubber, as both sides have been eliminated from the race for the finals.

While Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final on September 11, India and Afghanistan will try to finish their campaign on a high, with a victory. That being said, skipper Rohit faces plenty of selection dilemma ahead of the match.

The biggest issue that remains still is whether to persist with Rishabh Pant or give a chance to Dinesh Karthik. While DK played against Pakistan in India's first match in the tournament, he has since been benched for the remaining games.

READ| How many matches will Team India play before the beginning of ICC T20I World Cup 2022?

Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal have struggled for wickets, which is why fans may get to Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi one again. Chahar was named as Avesh Khan's replacement, as the latter was ruled out of the tournament through illness.

While Rohit and KL Rahul will continue to open for India, Virat Kohli will be hoping to find his lost momentum after a good show against Hong Kong and Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav will play at number 4, followed by either Pant or DK, whoever the skipper chooses.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda will continue as all-rounders. Ravichandran Ashwin could retain his place in the side, while it remains to be seen whether Deepak Chahar comes in to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final match of Asia Cup.

READ| IND vs AFG T20I: Dubai international stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

Arshdeep has been good with the ball, so he is expected to start, but there could be another selection dilemma between Yuzi Chahal and Bishnoi.

India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi