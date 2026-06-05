IND vs AFG, One-off Test: Shubman Gill nears major milestone, eyes Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy record

Shubman Gill is on the brink of a significant captaincy milestone and needs just one more win to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list of Indian captains. The young skipper's start to leadership has put him within touching distance of one of Indian cricket's most iconic names.

Shubman Gill’s return to Test cricket is set for the one-off match against Afghanistan, starting June 6 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. After missing India’s last Test because of a neck injury — which happened during their first innings against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata — Gill had to leave the field after facing just three balls. He didn’t bat in India’s second innings and also sat out the following Test in Guwahati. During his absence, Rishabh Pant stepped in as captain. Gill made his way back to international cricket in the ODI series against South Africa.

This Test isn’t just about Gill's comeback. It's a chance for him to make history. He’s only one win away from overtaking Sachin Tendulkar in a select group of Indian Test captains. Right now, both Gill and Tendulkar have four Test wins to their name as captains, but Gill reached this mark in just eight matches. If India beats Afghanistan, Gill will move past the Master Blaster in this category.

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To give some context, Tendulkar — often considered one of the best batsmen cricket has ever seen — managed only four wins in 25 Tests as captain. In ODIs, it was a little better: India won 23 out of 73 matches under his leadership.

Among Indian skippers, Virat Kohli is at the top when it comes to Test victories. India recorded an impressive 40 wins from 68 Tests during his reign. He never lost a home Test series, and famously led India to a historic Test series win in Australia during the 2018-19 season — no Asian team had ever done that before.

MS Dhoni is second, with 27 wins across 60 Tests. He wrapped up his Test career in 2014. Sourav Ganguly comes third with 21 wins from 49 matches. For a time, he held the distinction of being India’s most successful captain.

Gill is just beginning his journey as a Test captain. If he stays fit and holds the role for several years, it’s possible he could go on to surpass even Kohli’s record. Right now, all eyes are on his return — and the milestone that’s waiting just one win away.

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