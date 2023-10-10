IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best player's list for Match 9, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan

In the 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. India kicked off their campaign on a high note, securing a convincing victory over Australia in their first match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced a setback in their last game, resulting in a contrasting start to their World Cup journey. Currently, India and Afghanistan hold the 5th and 7th positions, respectively, in the tournament rankings.

In their previous match against Australia, India faced a formidable opponent. Australia won the toss and opted to bat, starting with an early wicket loss but later establishing a strong partnership for the second wicket, providing them with a solid foundation. However, once the Indian spinners were introduced, they swiftly dismantled Australia's batting lineup, limiting them to a mere 199 runs. India, on the other hand, encountered a rocky start in their reply, losing three wickets with only two runs on the board, the duo of Rahul and Kohli displayed resilience and determination, guiding India out of the challenging situation and ultimately securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan, in their recent encounter against Bangladesh, faced an opposing team that won the toss and chose to field. Afghanistan began positively, posting 47 runs for their opening partnership. While several of their batters made promising starts, none were able to convert them into substantial scores, resulting in a final total of just 156 runs. Bangladesh, despite losing a couple of early wickets, faced no major obstacles, thanks to a solid 97-run partnership between Mehidy Miraz and Najmul Shanto. Ultimately, Bangladesh comfortably won the match by six wickets.

The upcoming clash between India and Afghanistan promises to be a crucial encounter in the World Cup, with both teams eager to secure a valuable victory and improve their standing in the tournament.

Match Details

India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: October 11, 2:00 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Weather report: The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and is expected to reduce to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, dew is expected to play a part in the second half.



IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah



IND vs AFG, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Virat Kohli (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah