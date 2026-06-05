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IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live on TV and online?

India take on Afghanistan in the much-anticipated one-off Test match. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast details, including match timings, venue, TV channels and online platforms to watch the IND vs AFG clash live.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live on TV and online?
Head coach Gautam Gambhir with Shubman Gill. (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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    Test cricket makes its return following the conclusion of the T20 spectacle in the IPL, with India set to take on Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This marks the first Test encounter between the two nations since 2018, which was also Afghanistan's inaugural match in this format.

    That historic match took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where India was captained by Ajinkya Rahane and Afghanistan by Asghar Afghan. India posted a formidable total of 474 runs while batting first, thanks to centuries from openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, along with a brisk 71 off 94 balls from Hardik Pandya. Afghanistan's innings, however, concluded within the second day of play.

    While India is again favored to secure a victory, there are numerous points of interest for the home team, particularly regarding the performance of several newcomers and how Rishabh Pant responds after being removed from the vice-captaincy following a disappointing IPL season.

    This one-off Test will not contribute to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025–2027. Currently, Afghanistan is not among the nine teams participating in the WTC, and ICC regulations prevent the inclusion of one-off Tests in the championship standings. Therefore, despite being a Test match, no WTC points will be awarded.

    Live Streaming Details

    When is the IND vs AFG One-off Test scheduled to occur?

    The IND vs AFG One-off Test is set to commence on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

    Where will the IND vs AFG One-off Test match be held?

    The IND vs AFG One-off Test match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium located in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

    How can fans watch the live broadcast of the IND vs AFG One-off Test match on TV?

    In India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports network to catch the live telecast of the IND vs AFG One-off Test.

    Which service will provide the live streaming of the IND vs AFG One-off Test match?

    Viewers can access the live stream of the IND vs AFG One-off Test match through the JioHotstar app and website.

    Squads

    India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar

    Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil

    Also read| Shreyas Iyer set to lead India in T20Is, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for maiden call-up: Report

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