IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

The wait for India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan continues with just four days to go for the first match in Mohali.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, the cricketing world eagerly awaits clarity on the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma dilemma. With just four days left for the first match in Mohali, reports suggest that the key figure in resolving this quandary may be none other than BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

While earlier expectations hinted at a squad announcement on Friday, no official updates have been reported from the BCCI. The delay is speculated to be linked to the conundrum surrounding the inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, particularly in view of the T20 World Cup 2024. Both seasoned cricketers have been absent from T20I cricket for a considerable period, leading to a significant decision-making process within the cricketing board.

Insiders reveal that external factors, such as promotional endeavors by the ICC featuring Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have added to the complexities of the situation. A former BCCI official, speaking on anonymity to PTI, emphasized the external pressures faced by the board and suggested that Jay Shah's role in empowering Ajit Agarkar's committee would be pivotal.

Addressing the flexibility issues, the administrator stated, 'It will be on Jay how much he can empower Agarkar's committee. As of now, you need to accommodate both or drop both. The sensible thing would be to include both for Afghanistan and not make any promise for World T20 until the IPL performance is monitored.'

According to PTI, Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had traveled to South Africa during the second Test to discuss matters with the two veterans, who have expressed their availability. However, the intricate web of external factors has made the decision-making process more complex, ultimately leading to the possibility that Jay Shah may need to intervene and make the final call.

As per the latest update, Agarkar has returned to India, and the squad announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. Despite the anticipation, the BCCI has not provided any official communication on the matter. The cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the resolution of the Kohli-Rohit Sharma puzzle as the clock ticks down to the T20I series against Afghanistan.