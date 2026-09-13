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IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years; Afghanistan get key privileges

India will have an unusual home assignment against Afghanistan with the series marking the first such instance in 94 years. Indian players are set to use the visitors’ dressing room while Afghanistan will get the chance to choose the pitch for the Delhi match.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years; Afghanistan get key privileges
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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The T20 series between India and Afghanistan kicks off today and all three games are set for Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Even though everything’s happening in India, Afghanistan is the official “home” team. India’s playing as the visitor.

Why’s that? Well, the Afghanistan Cricket Board is technically hosting the series. But because of security issues back home Afghanistan can’t host their own games. So, they use India—or sometimes the UAE—as their “home” turf.

This is a first for Indian cricket. In 94 years, India’s never played a “home” match without actually being the home team. And that switch changes a lot—more than people think. Here’s how it shakes out:

1. Who controls the pitch?

The DDCA staff in Delhi will prepare the pitch but Afghanistan calls the shots on how it plays. Whether the surface suits batters, assists pacers or helps spinners, the Afghanistan board gets to have its say.

2. What about the toss?

The home captain always tosses the coin. So, Afghanistan’s captain, Ibrahim Zadran will toss it up. Shreyas Iyer, leading India will call heads or tails.

3. Dressing room situation?

Afghanistan gets the home team dressing room—it’s named after Raman Lamba. India uses the visitors’ room named after Prakash Bhandari.

4. Who arranges team hotels and travel?

Normally, the home board handles all logistics—hotels, local travel, practice venues—so that’s Afghanistan’s responsibility for this series. They cover both teams' needs, working with the local hosts in Delhi. Still, India’s team management decides what their players actually eat. Nutrition and diet plans come from their own staff—Afghanistan just takes care of where and how meals are served.

5. Who’s footing the bill?

The home board pays for everything—hotels, ground staff, stadium maintenance, security, and more. This time, Afghanistan’s picking up the tab. Though, the DDCA decided not to charge Afghanistan for the stadium as a gesture of goodwill, citing the Indian principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava”—or treating guests with utmost respect.

6. Where does the money go?

Ticket sales and sponsorships go to Afghanistan. Broadcasting rights, too. TV and digital rights fetched a reported ₹16 crore, with Sony Sports showing the matches on TV and FanCode streaming them online. While DDCA covers the upfront expenses to host the games—grounds, logistics, the works—they settle up after the series. Whatever’s left, after costs are covered, goes back to the Afghanistan board.

So, even on Indian soil, Afghanistan gets the perks (and responsibilities) of being the home side—for once, India’s just along for the ride.

Also read| BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Personal decision’

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