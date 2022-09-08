Search icon
IND vs AFG: Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir lead wishes as Pakistani players hail 'King Kohli'

Not just Indian fans, Pakistani players Hassan Ali and Mohammad Amir also took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli for his 71st century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Photo: BCCI

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli hit his 71st international century (first in T20I format) in Dubai during the Asia Cup Super-4 match against Afghanistan. With his red-hot form since rejoining Team India for the major tournament, Kohli reached his century in only 61 deliveries. 

Also, READ: IND vs AFG: Why Virat Kohli kissed his ring after blasting 122 not out against Afghanistan?

"Great come The great is back @imVkohli," said Pakistani criketer Hassan Ali. Meawhile, Mohammad Amir also congratulated Virat Kohli, " so finally wait is over great by king kohli."

Kohli had made a comeback to the Indian team in the Asia Cup this year after over a month-long break, which preceded an extended period of struggles with the bat. The 33-year-old batter had earlier revealed that he endured mental and physical exhaustion throughout the entire period, which prompted him to take a break from the game.

Kohli returned to the Indian squad in the Asia Cup this year after a month-long hiatus that preceded a protracted spell of bat difficulties. The 33-year-old hitter previously said that he had mental and physical tiredness during the whole session, prompting him to leave the game.

