IND vs AFG: Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir lead wishes as Pakistani players hail 'King Kohli'

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli hit his 71st international century (first in T20I format) in Dubai during the Asia Cup Super-4 match against Afghanistan. With his red-hot form since rejoining Team India for the major tournament, Kohli reached his century in only 61 deliveries.

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

Not just Indian fans, Pakistani players Hassan Ali and Mohammad Amir also took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli for his 71st century.

so finally wait is over great by king kohli September 8, 2022

"Great come The great is back @imVkohli," said Pakistani criketer Hassan Ali. Meawhile, Mohammad Amir also congratulated Virat Kohli, " so finally wait is over great by king kohli."

Kohli had made a comeback to the Indian team in the Asia Cup this year after over a month-long break, which preceded an extended period of struggles with the bat. The 33-year-old batter had earlier revealed that he endured mental and physical exhaustion throughout the entire period, which prompted him to take a break from the game.

