IND vs AFG: Fire incident reported outside Dubai Stadium ahead of India's match, watch video

According to reports, there has been a fire incident reported at the entrance of Dubai International Stadium, the venue of India vs Afghanistan match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Dubai International Stadium

Ahead of Team India's final Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, there was a fire incident reported near the Dubai International Stadium. Visuals of the same have been going viral on social media. 

As per reports, the incident took place before either of the teams arrived that the venue. Furthermore, no casualties have been reported so far. It is also being reported that the fire took place outside the premises of the venue, with a building near the stadium set ablaze. The reason for the fire is not clear at the moment.

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen outside the venue. 

The match won't be affected by the incident as both the teams made their way to the venue, and the fixture should start as scheduled originally. 

The result of India and Afghanistan game will be inconsequential as both sides are no longer in the running for the Asia Cup 2022 final. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play in the final of the tournament on Sunday. 

Elsewhere, both Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi's sides will be looking to end their campaign on a winning note. 

