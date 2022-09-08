IND vs AFG: Fans unhappy as Rohit Sharma rested, Virat Kohli-KL Rahul open for India

Fans unhappy with Team India's decision to rest Rohit Sharma

Team India faced off against Afghanistan in their final Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. The surprising thing was that KL Rahul walked out to captain Team India in place of Rohit Sharma. During the toss, Rahul revealed that Rohit had been rested alongside Yuvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

In total, three changes were made, as Virat Kohli and Rahul came out to open for India, having been asked to bat first. Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik came into the playing XI, however, fans were unhappy with the management's decision to rest key players.

During the pre-match show, Aakash Chopra also expressed his displeasure about the decision since India's next match will be against Australia on 20th September, and there will be ample time given to players for rest.

Fans also believed the same, as many slammed the management, while others shared memes to express their pain.

Check how fans reacted:

First Stop doing this nonsense.. why you all guys needs rest now?? First you guys needs to get into the groove as a team.. poor @BCCI @ImRo45 September 8, 2022

Rohit sharma has taken rest today. Please take rest from cricket itself na #INDvsAFG — Shubham Charlu (@shubham_charlu) September 8, 2022

Rohit Sharma needs to play all games now. He has got enough rest till now. - Gautam Gambhir. — Cricke Lover // Resting Era in Indian Cricket (@CricCrazyV) September 8, 2022

Indian Fans watching their players take rest after every 2 games :#INDvsAFG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TGo5XxN6yU — Duke (@DukeForPM7) September 8, 2022

Team India openers Rahul and Virat helped the side get off to a stable start. They took time and then started to play the big shots. India were 72/0 after 8 overs at the time of writing.