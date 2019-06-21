IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 28: Best picks for Afghanistan vs India in Cricket World Cup 2019

Dream11 Prediction- India vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Afghanistan vs India World Cup match today at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday, June 22.

After being crushed by one of the dominant teams in their previous match, Afghanistan now face perhaps the most clinical team at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They have lost five out of five matches in the tournament so far. However, breaking the losing streak against India will be an almost impossible task. However, an unlikely win may spark their comeback in the tournament.

India, on the other hand, are unbeaten and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going. It will be also a good chance to sort out some of their selections issues. Still, the Virat Kohli-led won't give away an easy inch to Afghanistan on Saturday.

AFG vs IND Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni is clear choice behind the wicket in this match.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul are the in-form batsmen for India. Ashghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi have done the best for Afghanistan so far.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Nabi are is very useful allrounders to have.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Dawlat Zardan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

AFG vs IND My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Ashghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Dawlat Zardan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

AFG vs IND Dotball Team Player List

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (C), Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Dawlat Zardan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

AFG vs IND Probable Playing 11

Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11 (Probable): Hazratullah Zazai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zardan.

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Afghanistan (Teams)

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

India (IND): Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs Afghanistan (Head to Head)

India and Afghanistan have faced each other only twice in ODI cricket so far. India have won one match while the other was a tie.

AFG vs IND: Match Details

This is the 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

