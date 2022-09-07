IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

IND vs AFG dream11

Team India's back-to-back defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have pushed them to the brink of elimination from Asia Cup 2022. Now, their fate hangs in the balance, and in the hands of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Should Pakistan beat Afghanistan, India's journey at Asia Cup 2022 will come to an end. If the reverse happens, they will remain alive. The Men in Blue will then have a job on their hands to beat Afghanistan and do so by a big margin to boost their net run rate.

While Rohit Sharma's side suffered a six-wicket loss coming into this fixture, Mohammad Nabi's side were also defeated by Sri Lanka, and they will face off against Pakistan on Wednesday, in a do-or-die fixture of their own.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Afghanistan - Match 11, Super 4 of Asia Cup

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan: Zazai, Rahmanaullh Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb, Fazallhaq Farooqi

PAK vs AFG My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ibrahim Zadran, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuveshwar, Chahal, Mujeeb